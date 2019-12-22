X Factor UK Winner Louisa Johnson Is Ira Losco’s Guest At Judges’ Houses

Usually, when an international star visits Malta, we don’t hear the end of it. Apparently, that isn’t the case when the star is 2015’s X Factor UK winner Louisa Johnson.

Okay, we will admit that we do expect the girls to have kept their lips sealed about Johnson being on the island because, duh, non-disclosure agreements are a thing.

But Johnson had surprisingly managed to keep her visit to Malta on the low-down, it seems.

Unlike a number of Love Island stars, who have been spotted out and about amidst the tyranny of wet weather we’ve been having recently.

Louisa Johnson rose to fame after winning the UK’s X Factor in 2015.

Shortly after, her long-awaited Clean Bandit collaboration Tears shot to the top five in the UK and Scottish charts.