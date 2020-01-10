WATCH: ‘Tkellem Bil-Malti!’: X Factor Malta Judges Hilariously React To Some Savage Facebook Comments
A video has been posted on the X Factor Malta‘s Facebook page, and it’s the video we never knew we needed!
The show has just been announced as the most watched program in the Maltese islands…
But with fame comes some hate – or a lot of it!
The video shows our favourite (debatable) four judges reading out some hate comments that have been thrown their way through their own X Factor journey, and their reactions are just awesome.
Howard Keith doesn’t seem to understand the concept of joint Facebook accounts, as he looks extremely confused at the name ‘Matthew Christine’ – and he even throws some shade at the UK X Factor’s Louis Walsh.
Alexandra Alden has a few choice Alexisms for all the haters out there, who seem to comment with a ton of aggression towards the notorious judge.
The main comments thrown at Ray seem to be about his speaking English on the show, and he wittily replies that if he had to talk in Maltese, he would probably be swearing ‘a little bit too much’.
And Ira’s casual reading of the comments, followed by a classic irony-filled smile, makes us all envy the glorious confidence that Malta’s Queen of Pop possesses.