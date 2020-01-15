WATCH: The Live Shows Are Here! Chucky Forgets His Name And Jives To Beyoncé In This Week’s X Banter Episode

The first X Factor Malta Live Show of the season is here, and that can only mean one thing. Another X Banter episode full of shade and fabulous tongue-in-cheek comments from our very own Chucky Bartolo is in order!

Of course, the first pinch of shade is thrown Alex Alden’s way when Chucky mimics her whispering confusedly to Ben Camille about which of her two unlucky acts was taking the stage first for the sing-off.

Chucky’s also quick to point out the discrepancy between the ‘Born This Way’ theme and the emphasis throughout the episode on some of the contestants’ makeovers. I mean, Destiny looks stunning either way, but why did the braids have to go away?

Unpopular opinions don’t intimidate Chucky as he points out his slight disappointment with regards to Jasmine’s performance…. you know, “a wonderful tribute to Beyoncé”.

Chucky’s full of praise for F.A.I.T.H., and his excitement is evident with his impromptu singing and those classic finger snaps!