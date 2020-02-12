WATCH: Destiny’s Victory, Lizard People And THAT Cough? Chucky’s Final X Banter Episode Is Here

It’s finally here: 19 episodes later (and with the help of GasanZammit), it’s the last time Chucky takes us through everything we loved, hated and might have missed from this week’s episode of the X Factor Season 2!

The second season of X Factor Malta has come to a bittersweet close. Not only will we miss rooting for our favourites for weeks, but life will also feel a bit emptier without all the Benisms and Alexisms.

This week gave us the biggest performances from our contestants yet, with the night consisting of three rounds, each followed by an elimination. Of course, they brought it home each time.

Each contestant was also joined by other well-known artists for one performance; Michela Pace dueted with Kyle, English singer Lousia Johnson accompanied Justine, Faith performed featuring Owen Leuellen, and Destiny with Amelia Lily.

The night ended with a win for Destiny, with the 17-year-old sounding like Beyonce’s and Aretha Franklin’s musical lovechild while still managing to carry herself on that stage like a queen for every single one of her performances.

Did you agree with Destiny's win? And, more importantly, did you agree with Chucky's reaction?