WATCH: Chucky Bartolo, Now Bald, Brings On The Shade As He Shares His Top X Factor Malta Hits And Misses
Although it probably wasn’t anyone’s favourite episode by far, last Sunday’s episode of X Factor Malta seems to have taken a leaf out of our very own Chucky Bartolo’s page by having an entire season rundown right before the first live show takes place in a few days. So in celebration of this ‘special’ episode, this week’s X Banter episode gives us Chucky’s very own Top 5s lists of all that’s gone down on this season of the show.
But before we talk about all the beautiful melodies and annoyingly cringy memories…
Let’s talk about Chucky’s hair.
Or lack of it, to be fair. Our favourite redhead has officially shaved off all his curls, and it’s all in aid of charity. Of course, we commend him on this – but we still can’t stop staring at the shiny baldness that’s now on his head.
But when he’s not reminding us to stop staring at the place where his hair used to be, Chucky’s pointing out all the Benisms and, at this point, X Factorisms that you’ve loved and hated throughout the second season of X Factor Malta up ’till now.
He names the best 5 moments of the season so far, mentioning Justine Shorfid’s mesmerising audition as well as Giovanni’s iconic 7th Wonder cover.
Of course, it wouldn’t be an episode of The X Banter without a big old helping of Chucky’s shade. He calls out the X Factor production theme for their insane decision of airing a song featuring ‘the n word’ on national television, which we still can’t get over. And speaking of not getting over something, Chucky is still raging about THIS audition:
After shadily comparing Deborah C’s audition outfit to the fabulous Renato, Chucky gives us his list of the top 5 contestants who still remain in the competition…
Spoiler alert: he gives the top two spots to groups, and we are definitely not mad about it!
Chucky then wraps up the episode pretty neatly with his top 5 X Banter moments of the season so far – a necessary shout out was made to the X Factor doggo and Ben Camille’s everlasting need for affection.