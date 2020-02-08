POLL: We Have Arrived! Who Do You Think Should Win Tonight’s X Factor Malta Final?

د . إAEDSRر . س

Months of hard work, high notes and heartbreak later, X Factor Malta’s second season is all coming to an end tonight. But who will emerge victorious?

Will it be the 16-year-old sass machine Justine Shorfid?

Will Malta finally get a great girl group in the form of F.A.I.T.H.?

Will the Junior Eurovision veteran prove that this was her Destiny?

Or will Malta fall in love with the last gent standing Kyle Cutajar?

Well, in proper X Factor fashion… it’s all up to you people at home!

Ahead of what’s definitely going to be a nail-biting finale judging by the immense level of talent on-show, it’s time to see what the nation makes of tonight’s last four artists.

Who do you think should win this season of X Factor Malta? Let us know in the poll below!

