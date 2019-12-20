WIN: Winter Is Coming! 7 Thermal Solutions For Malta’s Bone-Biting Chill

There’s nothing worse than a Maltese winter. Humidity up, temperature down and as soon as December hits it feels like we stumbled on the set of Frozen. Only, with none of the glam or magic and all of the annoyances and discomforts. Welcome to three months of shivering in your beds, permanently aching joints, clattering teeth and sniffles.

And, no matter how many blankets we pile on and how many layers we puff up with, there just seems to be no beating that soul-crushing chill. Except, that science has now given us a rather simple way to turn up the temperature a 100 degrees. Well, maybe not a 100, but high enough to put a smile back on our faces. Here are seven thermal solutions to beat Malta’s bone-biting chill.

1. Keep those toes warm

Heat Holders have been scientifically proven to be the warmest socks.

Just to give you an idea, original Heat Holders socks have a TOG rating of 2.34. Allow us to explain – TOG refers to Thermal Overall Grade. The better the TOG, the warmer you’ll be. Heat Holders have an unbeatable TOG. So unbeatable, that they are the warmest socks to have received this rating. So you know what to do. Avoid the copies and enjoy the fuzzies.

2. Cosy up with the warmest gloves

There’s no need to re-invent the wheel. If you constantly feel like your fingers are dropping off and you need a fast solution to warm up your bones, take a look at how other people are dealing.

Because 20 million are dealing by keeping their fingers cosy in Heat Holders gloves. And well, 20 million warm hands can’t be wrong can they? So, if you’re constantly blowing on your fingers and rubbing your hands together to keep them warm, stop it now. The solution is simple enough – goodbye chillblains, hello Heat Holders gloves. You’re welcome.

3. Hats are not just a fashion statement

Cold ears and freezing air add up to an unhappy, cold you. Unless you keep all your extremities warm, good luck getting comfortable in these annoying winter months.

Happily, Heat Holders’ range of products offers a solution for everything. And it’s a stylish solution, too. So put on a cute winter hat and get ready to roll with the compliments and to bask in the warmth. We promise that you will stay cosy even throughout the nastiest, wettest Maltese winter. And, what’s more, they look super cute too.

4. Keep warm at night

We’re all familiar with the many ways a Maltese winter can mess with us. We switch on the electric blanket half an hour before slipping into bed, pull up the duvet and… in under 15 minutes the whole thing is cold as a grave.

Enter Heat Holders’ night-time solutions. These blankets use the latest technology to make sure that no matter how hard the wind howls outside – and how high the humidity is inside – you will never feel cold again.

Quite the promise, huh? And it’s a promise that is corroborated by all the happy thermal blanket users who everyday cuddle up on the sofa watching the favourite series, or snuggle up in bed for a good night’s sleep.

5. Start with the basics

Best way to turn the heat up a notch or three is by using good, thermal underwear. Forget the copies and place your faith in the TOG rating of Heat Holders’ range for men, women and kids. There are tights, leggings, vests and bottoms for the ladies, and long johns, vests and bottoms for the men. Form-fitting, and providing the very best insulation from the biting outside air.

6. Keep the little ones cosy too

Nothing worse than when the little angels join in the whining, right? The cold’s bad enough, but an uncomfortable, cold child is even worse. Heat Holders have a rescue package for the little ones too. There’s socks, tights, hats, gloves and more to keep them all cosied up – in different colours and patterns, because warm kids just wanna have fun!

7. Don’t settle for cheap copies

Heat Holders work because there is a tonne of science and cutting-edge technology behind them. They use the best materials and have been proven to work. Which is not to say that other products that look like them can make the same boast. And, guess what. Without the technology, you will be left with the cold.

So, if you want to stay warm this winter, you know what you need to do. Make sure you get your Heat Holders from an official seller so you don’t get left out in the cold!