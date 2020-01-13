‘We’re In The Best Possible Shape’: Malta’s National Water Polo Team Gear Up For Big Euro Game Tomorrow

Malta’s national water polo team has a fighting chance to claim gold as they begin their campaign at the 2020 European Championship Finals tomorrow with a match against Spain. History hasn’t been kind to Maltese sports but one field that stands out amongst the rest is water polo and Malta might just have its best team yet. The 13 strong national teams will be competing in Group C of the European Championships and it all kicks off tomorrow against 2016 finalists Spain.

Though Malta may be the small fish in the big pond, the Aquatic Sports Association has full confidence that the boys in red will perform at their very best. “I believe that we’re heading into the European Championships in the best possible shape,” said Joe Caruana Curran, president of the Aquatic Sports Association at a press conference. Following their bout with Spain, Malta will then face Turkey on Thursday 16th and gold medal leaders Hungary on Saturday 18th.