WATCH: NGO Calls For Maltese Government To End Trapping Season After Series Of Illegal Night Trappings Caught On Camera

Footage has emerged of Maltese trappers breaking the law by using illegal bird callers to trap Golden Plovers outside the permitted trapping hours.

The Committee Against Bird Slaughter (CABS) published a video earlier today in which individuals were partaking in illegal night trapping of Golden Plovers. The footage was recorded with a thermal imaging device between the 19th and 20th December.

In the video, the NGO documented six occasions where illegal night trapping took place; Siggiewi, Rabat, Bahrija, Zurrieq, Delimara and St Thomas Bay and all in the middle of the night when trapping and hunting is banned.

Given that this activity is happening under the radar, birds that are being trapped during these hours aren’t been reported as part of the 700 quota which violates another trapping regulation.

Having accumulated this evidence, CABS has now appealed for the Maltese government to close the trapping season immediately.

The infringements include the extensive use of illegal bird callers, night trapping outside the permitted hours, contravening the quota (reporting requirement) for trapped birds, as well as illegal sale of wild caught Golden Plovers (Pluvieri) on the website Maltapark.com.

“Our investigations have shown that most often the large sites are being manned 24/7 to trap a maximum number of birds. In contrast to Golden Plovers, who are most active during night hours, the ALE – the police unit responsible for enforcing trapping regulations – only works during the day. This massive lack of enforcement during the peak time for plover trapping is exactly the opposite of the strict supervision promised by Malta to the European Commission to justify its controversial trapping derogation,” said CABS press officer Axel Hirschfeld.

CABS also announced that its teams will continue to monitor plover trapping and record illegalities as well as the lack of enforcement until the closure of the season in January. The results of the investigation will be used as evidence in a complaint about an alleged breach of EU law by Malta, as well as to provide evidence for court proceedings against the owners of the trapping sites.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the only case of illegal trapping/hunting this week. Birdlife Malta also received an injured Common Kestrel and a Yellow Legged Gull which were retrieved from Delimara and Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq.