Refugee Children On Lebanon’s Border Get Ballet And Computer Science Lessons From Maltese Couple

The world is in crisis, and the crisis stretches far beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. From Syria to Venezuela and all the way back to Bangladesh, nearly one person is forcibly displaced every two seconds.

And while the world battles the public health crisis, some refugee children affected by the Syrian disaster in Lebanon have got the opportunity to learn how to code, practice ballet and learn a little Maltese too.

Mark and Rachel Portelli, technology consultant and accountant respectively took out their frustrations on dialogue around displaced people, by offering their first-hand help in a country that hold’s one of the world’s largest refugee population: Lebanon.

In Sawiri, a town that borders Syria, the couple joined the Social Support Foundation, a charity that teams up with local schools to organise makeshift lessons in the evenings. Mark teaches them basic coding skills, while Rachel teaching accounting basics and also ballet lessons.