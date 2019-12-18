Pet Shop Donates €800 Worth Of Dog Food In Aid Of Abandoned Puppies Found In Luqa Construction Site

A Naxxar pet shop is going the extra mile to ensure that a litter of abandoned puppies will never face the street again by making some incredible donations.

All For Pets will be donating a total of €800 worth of dog food to AAA after a litter of nine puppies ended up in their possession yesterday.

The puppies were discovered in a construction site in Luqa by a labourer who brought them to the animal shelter. Abandoned at just four weeks old, the puppies are incredibly vulnerable and as of yet unfit for adoption.

However, in an attempt to raise awareness on the importance of adopting, especially locally, the good people at All For Pets have offered to donate a 20 kilo bag of dog food per puppy to AAA, along with an extra four bags because they are that nice.

In addition, All For Pets also said they’ll donate a small bag of dog food for those who decide to adopt these poor pups, along with a small gift voucher in case they need to buy some supplies to get them started.

With this act of generosity, All For Pets hope to raise awareness around the issue of abandoned animals in Malta and to encourage people to adopt instead of shop, with an emphasis to adopt locally and not abroad either.

Earlier this morning, AAA posted an update on the precious pups

The puppies – five females and four males – really did seem to have stolen the hearts of dozens of people out there following yesterday’s initial post.

“Over 40 people called or messaged for them,” AAA explained this morning. “One special lady even offered to foster them all if they need round the clock care. We are not in a position to reserve any.”

“However, when they will be for adoption we will be posting about them,” the association promised, sharing another adorable photo of the puppies, this time all happily licking the donated food mixed with milk.