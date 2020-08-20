Mysterious Red Arrows Appear On Rubble Walls In ‘Unacceptable Act Of Vandalism’ In Mellieħa Park

Il-Majjistral Park has called on the police for help following the discovery of mysterious red arrows sprayed on stones and rubbles at the park’s boundaries.

The act of vandalism was deemed to have caused damage to the park and its biodiversity and lead to the park authorities contacting Mellieħa Local Council and police to intervene.

“It is illegal to cause damage to the park and its biodiversity. Such actions are subject to hefty fines,” park authorities said on Facebook.

The park then went on to explain why such acts can be considered harmful to the park which includes damaging local wildlife due to strong toxic chemicals as well as littering by “spoiling the enjoyment of the countryside for responsible visitors”.

“We ask the public to please help us look after our national nature and history park and other precious open natural spaces,” it said.

“After all these spaces belong to all of us and we need to care for them for the health benefits they provide to us as well as that of future generations.”

The park also appealed for the public to contact them if they come across any act of vandalism.

