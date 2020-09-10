Malta’s Tuna Fishermen Get €720,000 Lifeline Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta’s tuna industry will be receiving around €720,000 in government funds as part of a compensation scheme to aid licensed fisherman permitted to catch tuna in 2020.

Minister for Fisheries Anton Refalo announced the scheme earlier today, revealing that fishermen will be entitled to €2 for every kilogram of tuna fish allocated to them.

Refalo explained that COVID-19 and its effects on the tourism and hospitality sector had substantially reduced fish consumption in Malta. Fish sales had also taken a beating due to difficulties in exportation amid the pandemic.

“The government has the responsibility of taking appropriate action by offering adequate financial aid whenever obstacles present themselves to our industries” Refalo continued.

Applications are open and can be downloaded from the Facebook page of the Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture.

Those interested can send their application by post to the same Department by no later than than the 22nd of September.

 

 

