Malta’s Tuna Fishermen Get €720,000 Lifeline Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Malta’s tuna industry will be receiving around €720,000 in government funds as part of a compensation scheme to aid licensed fisherman permitted to catch tuna in 2020.

Minister for Fisheries Anton Refalo announced the scheme earlier today, revealing that fishermen will be entitled to €2 for every kilogram of tuna fish allocated to them.

Refalo explained that COVID-19 and its effects on the tourism and hospitality sector had substantially reduced fish consumption in Malta. Fish sales had also taken a beating due to difficulties in exportation amid the pandemic.