Malta’s Healthcare Workers And Children In Church-Run Homes Treated With Pizza Deliveries

The Malta faction of franchise Alice’s Pizza has donated deliveries to over 260 mouths of healthcare workers and children in church-run homes.

The initiative delivered fresh slices to Mater Dei’s Accident and Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit as well as five creches for children in homes.

“We believe that as part of the Maltese community, we ought to give back especially during such times, said Luigi Martone, Chief Executive Officer of Alice Pizza Malta.

Wolt Delivery Service also delivered the pizzas to homes run by Ursuline Sisters of St Angela Merici, as well as to the St Patrick’s residential service run by the Salesians of Don Bosco, which provides adolescents a home away from home due to personal or social circumstances.

They even catered for various food allergies and intolerances.

Aref Kashar, Chief Operating Officer at Alice Pizza Malta added: “These are people who deserve some extra love and care – our heroic medical staff in hospital and children in various residential homes. We hope we can put a smile on their face as they enjoy our pizza together.”

