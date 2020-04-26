Malta’s Chelsea Supporters Club Award Chris Fearne With ‘Honorary Life President’ For His Efforts Fighting COVID-19

Malta’s exemplary fight against the COVID-19 pandemic has earned the country praise worldwide and now Health Minister Fearne has received his own personal accolade after being nominated as the Honorary Life President of the supporters club.

CFC Malta thought it suitable to recognise Fearne for his efforts in fighting the pandemic.

“Thank you. Our country will be forever in your debt,” the certificate read.

Earlier today, Fearne announced that Malta has zero cases of coronavirus – the first time it was reported as such since the virus hit the island.

