LIVE BLOG: Speaker Anglu Farrugia Appears Before Daphne Caruana Galizia Public Inquiry

The public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia continues today, with Parliamentary Speaker Anglu Farrugia expected to testify today.

Farrugia has his own controversial past with Caruana Galizia, with the Speaker previously arresting the journalist during a protest against corruption in Malta during the 1980s when serving with the police.

Then a police inspector, Farrugia allegedly mistreated the journalist while she was under lock-up, being illegally held overnight in a cell with human faeces all over the floor and walls.

The incident has already been raised in the public inquiry, with family members, namely Daphne’s husband Peter Caruana Galizia, detailing the moment as the first instance of harassment the murdered journalist faced.

Former Police Commissioner John Rizzo could also testify today, having served as the last police head who provided Caruana Galizia with regular police protection, regardless of whether she requested it.

The inquiry was called following years of campaigning, political lobbying, and pressure. It must be concluded in nine months, with the board expected to draft a report for the Prime Minister and Attorney General which will then be published.

Some parts may be redacted. However, if it does, the board is bound to provide the Caruana Galizia family with a full copy that cannot be published

Retired judge Michael Mallia is the chairperson of the inquiry board, while Former Chief Justice and Ombudsman Joseph Said Pullicino and incumbent judge Abigail Lofaro are its other two members.