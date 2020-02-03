Insult To Injury: After Having His Leg Amputated, Gwardamanġa Collapse Victim Can’t Even Get Into Government Apartment With His Wheelchair

A Maltese man and father whose home was involved in the Gwardamanġa Hill collapse last year has had his life turned upside down after his leg was also amputated, making it impossible for him to access a temporary apartment given to his family by the government. Raymond Brincat was at home when his kitchen wall began to fall in front of his very eyes. His home was destroyed due to careless construction. The incident has caused immense stress and fatigue for everyone involved, especially Raymond, who has tried to keep his family safe in the aftermath of the collapse. However, around New Year’s, he was hospitalised, and things went from bad to worse. “My father has been hospitalized since the New Year and because of the trouble and fatigue, his sugar levels went up as a result of which he had to undergo amputation to his leg. So this was not only adversely affected by seeing a wall collapse before his very eyes but must now learn how to adapt again and to relearn doing simple things,” his daughter emotionally told TVM in an interview.

Raymond Brincat, his daughter, and other victims of the Gwanramanġa Hill collapse

Raymond himself pleaded to Prime Minister Robert Abela to listen to the cries of the families who had been left “broken” and without a roof over their heads for nearly a year after being bullied by contractors. “Don’t leave us in the dark,” Raymond said. “This is a wake-up call. Please… six families. We do not know where we stand. Eight months… It’s a shame. I will not give up. I will look ahead but Dr Abela you have a strong mandate. So does the government. Talk to these contractors and developers. They’re bullying us.” “Be strong with these people because they are strong with us.”

Raymond Brincat

Now, the Brincats and five other families affected by the collapse are threatening a hunger strike. Janet Walker, another homeowner who has been made homeless due to contractors carelessness, has said she and the other families are ready to go on a hunger strike to raise awareness after being left without a home. “I am passionate about food. I’m ready to go on a hunger strike,” Walker said. “We are broken. I can assure you that we are broken. Broken is right. Perhaps you will take heed.”

A broken home

“I feel forgotten by everyone.”

Jacks have been placed between the new construction and the broken homes