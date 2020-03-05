IN PHOTOS: Miriam Pace Laid To Rest As Family, Friends And Political Leaders Say Goodbye At Valletta Funeral
Miriam Pace, the 54-year-old mother who died when her home collapsed on her, was laid to rest earlier today.
Family and friends gathered at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Valletta to say their last goodbye to the mother of two who sadly passed away on Monday after her Ħamrun home collapsed on her due to work from a nearby construction site.
Those who didn’t know Miriam also attended the funeral to mourn the meaningless loss of life and to stand in solidarity against the construction craze that led to her tragic death.
“We also call for justice for Miriam, not vengeance, but justice. We support the authorities and hope that they will not only preach but also take action so that the family can feel supported,” said Archbishop Charles Scicluna who presided over the funeral
Malta’s political leaders were also in attendance to pay their respect including Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition Leader Adrian Delia.
“We don’t want vendetta, but justice. We support the authorities and hope that they will not only preach but also take action so that the family can feel supported,” said Scicluna.
“We will not ask God for answers but we approach him for solace and we pray that he will give Miriam a home that will never collapse.”
The construction site that was the cause of Miriam’s death was owned by a development consortium, MCZMC Developers Limited. Six people involved in the construction works, the Site Technical Officer, the architect, two construction workers and two contractors, have been arrested.
The Prime Minister has urged the police to take swift action on those responsible and has called for a review of construction laws in light of what happened.
Moviment Graffitti has also called for a non-partisan protest against the unsustainable conditions of the construction industry which will be held this Saturday at 10:30 am in Ħamrun.