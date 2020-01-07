Haz-Żebbuġ Farmer To Be Charged With Animal Abuse After Dogs Found Chained And Starved

د . إAEDSRر . س

A farmer is being charged in court after several dogs were found chained and starved on his Żebbuġ farm.

An anonymous phone call to Animal Welfare led officials to the farm where they discovered the dogs, along with five dogs, seven rabbits, two chickens and a pigeon.

Footage published by One News of the farm shows the dogs starved, living in their own faeces, tied up to chains and forlorn.

The farmer will appear in court today where he will be charged accordingly.

The animals are now in the custody of Animal Welfare.

