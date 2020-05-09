د . إAEDSRر . س

39-Year-Old Cyclist Rushed To Hospital After Being Hit By An SUV In Ħamrun

A 39-year-old Filipino man was earlier today rushed to Mater Dei hospital after he was hit by an SUV while riding his bicycle in Ħamrun.

The incident happened at about 8am this morning, when the bicycle was involved in a traffic accident in Qormi Road with a Peugeot 3008 driven by a Tarxien resident, also 39 years old.

The cyclist, who is a St. Paul’s Bay resident, was rushed to hospital, where he was later confirmed to be suffering from grevious injuries.

An investigation into this incident is being directed by the District Police.

Featured Photo: Qormi Road, the street (but not the exact location) where the incident took place. Source: Google Maps Street View

