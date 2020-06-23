Billboards And Signs Must Be Switched Off At 11PM In Malta’s New Light Pollution Guidelines

Illuminated billboards and signs along Malta’s roads, save for those that give traffic-related information, must be switched off at 11 pm according to new guidelines on light pollution.

This was one of the proposals in a public consultation process for guidelines tackling light pollution in Malta released today by the Ministry of the Environment.

Light pollution, which is the inappropriate use of artificial light, can have several consequences for life and the climate and is a glaring issue in Malta.

Minister of Environment Aaron Farrugia said that high-intensity artificial lighting like LED billboards can have a considerable negative effect on everyday life.

“Apart from negative effects on our flora and fauna, scientific studies have shown that light pollution may affect public health and affect sleep patterns. Light pollution may also affect criminality rates in particular areas, reduce the visibility of the night sky and increase energy consumption,” the minister said.