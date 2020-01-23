Attack Of The Jellyfish! Thousands Of Pesky Mauve Stingers Wash Up In Birżebbuġa Following ‘En Masse Reproduction’

Jellyfish are the bane of many Maltese people’s summers… but while most of us are all cosied up in our homes with the heater cranked up to ‘melt-everything-around-me’ temperatures, some of the sea’s pink pests are out there reproducing like a million rabbits.

Thousands of mauve stingers washed up on Birżebbuġa’s Pretty Bay yesterday, with photos from the southern beach showing an impressive (and quite frankly slightly scary) invasion of the pink jellies.

Taking to Facebook yesterday, Parliamentary Secretary for Consumer Protection Deo Debattista gave followers a glimpse into the jellyfish-infested sands… and the immediate efforts to clean up the Birżebbuġa bay.

Soon enough, photos of entire large garbage bags – a good dozen at least – containing all the jellyfish could also be seen being loaded up onto Cleansing and Maintenance Department trucks.