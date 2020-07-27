As He Tops Party Polls, Bernard Grech Thanks Followers For ‘Genuine Support’

د . إAEDSRر . س

Potential PN leader contestant Bernard Grech reached out to followers in a Facebook post thanking them for their support.

In his post, Grech highlighted that he is meeting with party deputies, councillors, and members to help get an idea of the situation at hand.

He remarked that no one person has the right answers to the situation of the Nationalist Party, instead calling unto his supporters to “continue working together for the good of the country.”

 

In the midst of the Nationalist Party’s leadership crisis, Bernard Grech is proving to be a fan favourite.

He has persistently topped the polls for party leadership, beating PN leader Adrian Delia in approval ratings.

On 1st August the PN General Council will decide on whether to hold a confirmation vote in Adrian Delia or a fresh leadership election. If they decide on the latter, Bernard Grech could very well be in the running to become PN’s new party leader.

