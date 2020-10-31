80-Year-Old Woman Becomes Malta’s 62nd COVID-19 Related Death

An 80-year-old woman has passed away after testing positive for COVID-19, become Malta’s 62nd victim of the pandemic.

The elderly woman was admitted to Mater Dei on 9th October and tested positive for COVID-19 on the 13th.

She remained in Mater Dei and passed away late last night.

There is no indication of whether she was suffering from any underlying health conditions.

Just yesterday, a 68-year-0ld man died from COVID-19.

Malta registered 76 new COVID-19 patients and 110 new recoveries yesterday.

Rest in peace