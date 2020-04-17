Malta’s National Dance Company Is Offering Free Ballet Classes This Sunday And Everyone Is Welcome

As the world comes to a standstill, national dance company ŻfinMalta is exploring alternate means of creativity in confinement, adapting to the uncertain times with a launch of an online programme called ‘Dance is us.’ This Sunday everyone, even those of you who never even tried ballet, can benefit from a free class. No one is going to be judging you, so feel free to dance away and at your own pace. As part of the programme and by using the letters that make up the name ŻfinMalta, the company explores nine themes to be produced and presented over 9 weeks. ‘Dance is us’ is exactly as it sounds – an exploration of the ways dance exists within our lives, our relationship with movement and universal experience of dance. The themes are as followed: Żfin Future Island Nurture Movement Art Leadership Theatre Alliance

In the fourth week of the initiative, the letter N alludes to the theme ‘Nurture,’ and ŻfinMalta considers how the act of nurture shapes their artistic practice through the love of art for audiences and participants.

“The creative process, whether solitary or collaborative, requires constant care, from education and training to research, inspiration, and support. Just breaking out on a dance floor can in itself be a pure act of self-nurture, for the sense of joy, connection with others, and the happy hormones it releases in our bodies,” said Artistic Director Paolo Mangiola . For this week’s theme, ŻfinMalta asks the public to join a free ballet class, this Sunday 19th April. It is open for all ages, backgrounds and abilities and will take place remotely via Zoom. The only criteria are your imagination and curiosity. So get your dance shoes on, make space in your favourite room, call your friends to join and dance your heart away with Malta’s finest dancers.

In the meantime, they’re keeping audiences captivated, sharing projects from their archives and the results of their weekly themed explorations. From podcasts, to explorations in movement, to nods to their previous achievements, you can find it all on their social media. Each week, ŻfinMalta’s dancers create home video to reflect on the week’s theme and their own practice.

They’re also sharing a selection of their favorite full-length productions such as Voyager, choreographed by Artistic Director, Paolo Mangiola.

If that’s not enough to keep your thirst for art satisfied, have a listen to their series of podcasts, where ŻfinMalta’s Producer Nicole Bearman, and Education Outreach Officer Martina Zammit, talk to dancers and choreographers, as well as artists working in other disciplines, policymakers, curators, writers, directors and thinkers. Check out this episode, where for the second week of ‘Dance is Us,” F for Future sees Nicole Bearman invites guests, Founder of Culture Venture Toni Attard and Cultural Manager Elaine Falzon, along with ŻfinMalta’s Paolo Mangiola, to consider what the future might look like for live art forms such as dance.