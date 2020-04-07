‘You Made Our Sunday Special’: People Are Raving About This Buskett Restaurant’s New Delivery Menu

Tired of cooking every single meal for your family every day? Then this Buskett restaurant’s new delivery service may be the much-needed break you deserve right now. Chateau Buskett has launched a family meal delivery concept – Buskett To Your Home – where you can order any of the dishes on the menu up to four hours before delivery, and you will receive the meal right at your door for free.

The concept was launched just a couple of weeks ago and is already receiving rave reviews. So far the most popular dishes are their fried rabbit, mqarrun il-forn and stuffed pork with minced-meat and Maltese sausage – and we can see why!

They’ve also just rolled out new Easter specials which are becoming fast- favourites too. Choose from their roasted leg of lamb served with roast potatoes and vegetables, and their traditional Maltese snail stew. And don’t forget about their new dessert menu as well, featuring popular sweets including Cassatella and Snickers Cake. The menu also features a choice of wine at great prices. Check out the full menu here.

Apart from the Malta-style traditional dishes, people are loving the fact that the portions are generous and that the minimum order for free delivery is just €15.

Just check out some of the hot reviews Chateau Buskett’s been receiving, and let your tummy do the rest of the talking. “We ordered the Stuffed Pork with roasted potatoes and vegetables. It came with an extra container of sauce and a very crunchy ħobza tal-malti. It was delicious, very home-style cooking and very good value for money too. Will reorder for sure. Thank you for your service Chateau Buskett.” “Amazing food and service… very highly recommended! We had the mqarrun and laħam il-forn so far and they were both truly amazing… plus the impeccable service! Can’t thank them enough!!!”