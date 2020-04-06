WATCH: This Maltese Company Donated €1,000 In Food Supplies And Hopes Others Will Follow Suit

Everyone’s life has been turned upside down as a result of COVID-19, but some of us have felt the pinch more than others. One of Malta’s leading business consultancies has recognised this unfortunate reality and decided to put its money where its mouth is. Yellow has donated €1,000 worth of food supplies and hygiene products to residents of the San Blas rehabilitation shelter for people with drug abuse problems, a homeless shelter in Cospicua, as well as a few individual families in need.

“A little goes a long way during these difficult times,” Yellow said. “These amazing people care for the most vulnerable all year round, so we felt it’s only fit to give a little extra when circumstances are more challenging than usual.” Several other Maltese businesses and people have already donated food to those in need, and a number of supermarkets have placed food donation boxes near their exits. Through its act of generosity, Yellow intends to encourage other businesses to engage in some well-needed corporate social responsibility during these times.