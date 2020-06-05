From Gżira Seabin To Cross-Atlantic Research Voyages, Everyday Is World Environment Day For This Company

World Environment Day is here and many people will be making a conscious effort to improve their habits for the day. But one Maltese company has been treating every day as if it were World Environment Day. While everyone is thinking about how they are going to take care of themselves in 2020, GasanMamo Insurance has made an effort to take care of our environment. And it started with the sponsoring of an all-female voyage across the Atlantic.

Photo by Jean-Marc Bonello

GasanMamo Insurance supported Yanika Borg as she embarked on a 17-day voyage to carry out ocean plastic research. “The sea was always a big part of my identity,” Borg told Lovin Malta. “As I learned more about the plastic pollution fiasco we have landed in, I wanted to be part of the solution to stem the feelings of helplessness.” Borg sailed 2,273 nautical miles across the North Atlantic garbage patch, one of the five rubbish hotspots in our oceans, carrying out over 30 scientific experiments to further a solution to our plastic addiction. Together with her all-female eXXpedition crew, Borg collated anonymous microplastic pieces with manta trawl across the surface of the ocean. In some cases, they found more microplastics than zooplankton – which leads to some worrying questions about what fish are eating.

Photo by Yanika Borg

Change starts at home and GasanMamo Insurance’s sponsored trip has given Borg a deep understanding of what needs to be done to tackle the issue here in Malta. “I believe we need to tackle this problem across four key areas, home, education, industry and government,” she said. “If the government prioritises the environment as we start transitioning out of the first wave of this pandemic, we stand a much better chance of turning the tide on pollution.”

And GasanMamo Insurance is one step ahead with the launch of their very own seabin in Gżira. In collaboration with local NGO Zibel, GasanMamo Insurance has sponsored a seabin in the newly-constructed Garden Marina in Ta’ Xbiex.