It’s Munch Time! Award-Winning Food Delivery Service Lands In Malta

Malta has a strong food game with a wide variety of restaurants, pubs, diners and food trucks serving up cuisines from all four corners of the world and we want to taste it all. But when you can’t go to the food (maybe because there’s a pandemic outside), it’s time to let the food come to you and Wolt has you covered. The award-winning Finnish food delivery service has finally landed in Malta!

Wolt is here and we’re already sifting through the app’s 100 and more restaurants deciding what’s for breakfast, lunch and dinner over the next week. And yes, Wolt is there for your morning hunger growls and even your late-night cravings. The delivery service takes orders as early as 9am and as late as 11pm which comes particularly handy when you have those non-stop, stressful days.

Even pop sensation Gaia Cauchi is feeling the Wolt hype…

They’ll also take pre-orders too which means you can be super organised and plan your Wolt deliveries for later on in the day or even later on during the week – perfect for those who like to plan their meals. And just to give you a glimpse of what’s on offer, these are some restaurants that feature on Wolt’s ever-expanding restaurant database… Crust Bakery, Bar & Bistro, McDonald’s, Eeetwell, Alice Pizza, Sotto Pizzeria, Cinnabon, Subway, Kebab Ji and Manouche Craft Bakery & Bistro amongst many others.

Mixa Gambin Moreno doesn’t get any cold fries with her order…

An empty stomach leads to a distracted mind and we all know how we get when we’re hangry… But with Wolt, you’ll never go hangry again. Because their drivers will deliver your food fast…and that’s a guarantee. Don’t believe me? Thanks to Wolt’s dedicated and sophisticated mobile app, you can track your delivery in real-time from the moment you place the order to the exact minute it arrives at your door… and you’ll be amazed at how quick it all is.

What’s also amazing is how well and quickly they’ve adapted to the current coronavirus pandemic by implementing a contactless delivery system which minimises human contact across the board to prevent the spread of the virus. So give it a go and download the award-winning app now on Android, IOS and even desktop. And when you download the app, you’ll be met with some amazing introductory offers including free deliveries up to 2km and their Earn Wolt Credits referral program that gets you €5 off your next order when you share your referral code.

If you’re in one of these localities, then you’re in luck, because you can make use of Wolt this very second. Balzan, Birkirkara, Għargħur, Gżira, Floriana, Ħamrun, Marsa, Mriehel, Msida, Naxxar, Pieta, San Ġwann, Sliema, St Julians, Swatar, Swieqi and Valletta. Wolt also delivers to some areas of Attard, Qormi and the larger part of Pembroke too with the intention of covering the entire Maltese islands over the coming weeks.

Are you hungry yet? Me too. It’s time to place and order and stop worrying about what you’re going to eat. Tag someone who needs to download Wolt ASAP

