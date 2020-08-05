WIN: Vouchers Up For Grabs For Your Best Instagram Shot Of A Maltese Hidden Gem

From the Hypogeum to the Coral Lagoon, the Maltese islands truly have their fair share of gems that live up to the nation’s rich history and culture. And for a country that is so small, there sure is plenty of exploring to do – that is if you know where to go and when.

Volvo is here to help you venture outside and explore some of Malta’s untouched and unspoiled landscapes with the launch of their #HiddenGem campaign and there’s also a prize for the winner too. Now’s your chance to head out and snap your favourite spots around Malta and Gozo to showcase the world just how beautiful our tiny island is.

As part of the Volvo campaign, GasanZammit is encouraging you to go out and explore and it couldn’t come at a better time… …when the sun is shining and the sea is glistening.

And snapping a #HiddenGem doesn’t have to involve a 30-minute trek through Miżieb either. With a keen eye and a good camera angle, you can capture anything from the comfort of your vehicle. Once you’ve captured your shot, share it online, tag @gzmotors and @volvocars and use the hashtag #HiddenGem to help put Malta on the map.

For those of you who manage to capture a truly unique and authentic photo, GasanZammit might just feature you across their social media channels and will send it over to Volvo Cars Europe where you could be representing Malta on an international platform. WIN: A handful of €50 V.J. Salomone Marketing Ltd. vouchers are up for grabs for the best photos submitted! Winners will be contacted by GasanZammit after 15th August.