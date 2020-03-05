WIN: Views, Cocktails, Sushi And A Ton Of Fun: It’s Ladies Night At This Rooftop In Sliema

Free-flowing cocktails, an Asian fusion menu and your gal friends to enjoy them with… It’s Ladies Night at TemptAsian! The highly-regarded Asian restaurant at the Palace Hotel in Sliema has dedicated every Thursday night to a testosterone-free, ladies get-to-together because… why not?

For a few hours a week, ladies (and ladies only) get to enjoy a night of good food and even better views as they dine and wine on the ninth floor of the luxurious AX The Palace Hotel. Temptasian Thursdays are more than just a break from reality. The night comes with a four-course dinner on the rooftop restaurant including everything from Sushi Platers for starters to Indian Butter Prawns and Thai Vegetable Curry for mains.

Let’s not forget about the mango and lychee sorbet for dessert too oh, and, the abundance of free-flowing cocktails from Cosmopolitans to Aperol Spritz… lush.

Not even the best California Rolls or Moscow Mule can beat these views though.

With the Valletta Skyline on the horizons, this Thursday nightspot is the perfect way to unwind for the night and relax your way into the weekend. It also makes for some gorgeous sunsets to match the colour of your cosmopolitan drink as you sip the night away. And it’s the ideal backdrop for a group photo, #nofilter.

Whether you’re in it to try the exquisite drinks or for the picturesque landscapes, nothing beats spending some good quality catch-up time with your ladies, and at just €35 per person, there’s no going wrong at this Ladies Night.

WIN: You and three of your gals can win a complimentary dinner at TemptAsian’s Ladies Night! Ladies Night is only fun when you have your ladies with you. Tag three of them in the comment section of this Facebook post for your chance to win a night of dining at TemptAsian… on the house!