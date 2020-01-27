WIN: Here’s Why Mellieħa Is A Great Place For A Date This Valentine’s Day

The 14th of February, aka Valentine’s Day, is fast approaching, which means you shall soon be bombarded with bright red hearts and roses everywhere you look. But before Cupid – or Eros for all you cultured lads and ladies out there – lands, you need to start making some plans on how you’ll be spending the special day with your significant other. This year, Cupid is landing in Mellieħa – and you are definitely spoiled for choice when it comes to date ideas in this picturesque seaside town. There’s something for everyone, so sit back and have a scroll through these 7 romantic rendezvous you can indulge in this Valentine’s day:

1. Grab a coffee, pastry or a snack at The Prickly Pear

If you fancy a day-time bite, then The Prickly Pear is your best bet. Perfect for light snacks or a quick post-lunch dessert, this place might get in the way of your relationship because you will definitely fall in love! You can even just pop by for your afternoon coffee fix, and you will not be disappointed. Oh, and since Valentine’s day falls on a Friday, you can take advantage of their Gin Nights…

2. Go on a walk through Mellieħa’s picturesque countryside View this post on Instagram A post shared by 喜 / Eden (이든) (@eunhee.choi_) on Dec 23, 2019 at 8:45am PST

If you want to pretend that you and your partner are in a cheesy rom-com, then grab your partner’s hand and go on a nice long walk through the Mellieħa countryside. You can take this as an opportunity to admire Mother Nature’s labour and have a deep conversation with your partner on the meaning of life… or you can talk about the delicious dinner you two will be having that evening.

3. Relax together with a soothing couple’s massage at the Solana Hotel

Nataraya Spa at the Solana Hotel is the perfect option for a pamper-filled Valentine’s date. Spa services include couples massages among other treatments, making for a beautiful opportunity to soothe your mind and muscles – with your partner right by your side.

4. Share a romantic dinner at Tosca

If you’re into your classic dates, then a romantic dinner is the way to go. With an extensive a la carte menu to choose from, you will definitely find something to satisfy your taste buds at Tosca in the Solana Hotel. From seafood and fresh pasta to local pork belly and a choice of delectable desserts… I’d suggest getting your partner to order something different so you can steal a bite of theirs, as well!

5. Get your astronomy fix by the gorgeous Red Tower View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gergely Vas Photographer (@gergely_vas_photographer) on Sep 22, 2015 at 1:41pm PDT

Stargazing is always a super romantic option, and a great way to do that on Valentine’s Day is by laying down next to the Red Tower and staring up at the wonderful universe right above you. Oh, and if you really want to impress your significant other, why not download a sky guide app to help you identify all the constellations you might find yourself glimpsing?

6. Grab your wet suits and boards and hit the blue Mellieħa waters View this post on Instagram A post shared by @maltayagel on Jan 8, 2020 at 11:55am PST

For those couples who love to be active together, the best way to take advantage of the crisp waters of Mellieħa Bay would be to grab a couple of boards and go paddle boarding together. Perfect excuse to squeeze in a cuddle when you’re trying to dry yourselves off afterwards!

7. Eat your heart out at Bellini’s Valentine’s buffet dinner

If you prefer a buffet dinner over a la carte, then treat your partner to Bellini’s Valentine’s buffet dinner at the Solana Hotel. Antipasti, pasta stations, vegetarian options, and a whole section dedicated to Thai flavours are amongst the many options you will find at Bellini. For €26.50 you can get all of the above… and guess what? Drinks are included too. This Valentine’s offer is one that you surely don’t want to miss!