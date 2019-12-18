WIN: From Malta With Love, 9 Luxury Christmas Gifts For The World’s Biggest Stars

We all love to spend a bit of money to spoil our loved ones, but if you really want to go the extra mile this holiday season, there’s one place that should be at the top of your Christmas shopping plans: Edwards Lowell. The Maltese retail brand houses a rich history of luxury brands worthy of Met Gala fame. From Patek Philippe to S. T. Dupont, a gift from Edwards Lowell is truly one-of-a-kind and its exclusivity on the island is bound to make your loved ones feel like an A-list celebrity for Christmas dinner. But what kind of A-list celebrity is your loved one? To save you some time, we’ve paired some of the best luxury gifts available at Edwards Lowell with your favourite celebs.

1. Chiara Ferragni and Walt Disney’s Mickey Mouse: The Ultimate History

Top fashion blogger, influencer and designer Chiara Ferragni is a huggeeee Mickey Mouse fan which is why Taschen’s ‘Walt Disney’s Mickey Mouse: The Ultimate History’ is a perfect gift for her or anyone obsessed with the Disney Universe. At just €150, this gift is a steal this Christmas!

2. Lady Gaga and a Schoeffel Pearl Necklace

Pearls require a delicate taste and it takes a special kind of woman to pull them off. Because Lady Gaga has had a tremendous year both in music and on the big screen, she’s totally deserving of this Tahiti pearl necklace from Schoeffel. Think about a special lady in your life who has done some extraordinary things this year and gift her with these €1,560 lustrous beauties.

3. David Beckham and a Tudor Black Bay Chrono Dark

Tudor’s limited edition Black Bay Chrono Dark is a sleek certified chronograph watch with column-wheel manufacture calibre. Drawing upon Tudor’s diving and motorsports heritage, the Black Bay is made for those with a passion for both sports and fashion, that’s why this €5,490 beauty goes out to our dear friend David Beckham because you know he’s the ultimate fash-lete.

4. Roger Federer and a Rolex GMT Stainless Steel ‘Batman’

The most stylish man in tennis deserves only the most luxurious of watches which is why classy gentleman Roger Federer gets a Rolex from us. Federer takes his tennis all around the world and there’s no better companion than a GMT Rolex, which is both practical and luxurious and a steal at just €8,350. This is for the travelling man, who loves an adventure but wants to look good doing it.

5. Snow White and a Chopard Happy Heart Bangle

Generosity and kindness are the two things this Disney princess and Chopard have in common and we feel like the jewellers €2,730 Happy Heart Bangle is the perfect gift for her. Snow White will dazzle with this dancing diamonds heart talisman and so will all the kindhearted women out there.

6. Ariana Grande and a set of Pomellato Nudo Rose Quartz

The Nudo Rose Quartz has an ultra-sleek, powerful design characterized by a ‘nude’ stone which comes in infinite colour combinations. It’s elegant but bold features are for the ladies with those exact qualities, which is why we’re gifting these €2,500 rings to Ms Grande.

7. Kim Kardashian and a bottle of Ruinart Rosé

The Ruinart Rosé is one of the most prestigious and historical champagnes out there. Reserved for only the best parties and most high-calibre guests (we’re looking at you Kim K), we’d only bring this out on super special occasions, like birthdays, anniversary and heck… even New Years. If you have something to celebrate then celebrate it with Ruinart Rosé. At just €80 you’ll probably buy more than one and hey presto, you got yourself a party!

8. Michael Phelps and The Bond

Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps excels in a body of water which is why Kurt Arrigo’s €1,500 The Bond will fit in nicely as part of the athlete’s furniture (along with his 23 other gold medals). The internationally-acclaimed Maltese photographer has a special selection of 10 pieces celebrating the underwater world at Edwards Lowell which would make a perfect gift for anyone with a passion for nature and wildlife.

9. Arnold Schwarzenegger and a Hublot

Last, but not least, a titanium Hublot for The Terminator himself. Befitting for the manly man, the Hublot Big Bang Sang Bleu II Titanium features finely-chiselled lines and a unique design channelled from the world-famous tattoo artist Maxime Pleschia-Buchi, coming in at €24,800. Its bold features will fit nicely around the rest of the confident, successful man which is why Arnie is totally going to love this for Christmas.

Bonus: John Mayer and a copy of the Collectors Edition Ferrari

World-renowned musician and heartbreaker John Mayer is the proud owner of a black Ferrari 599 GTB which is why he’s getting a copy of Taschen’s Collectors Edition Ferrari. The €5,000 hardback book offers unrestricted access to hundreds of photographs from the Ferrari Archives and from private collectors, making it a great gift for all the gearheads out there. Even if you aren’t an automobile enthusiast, the Collectors Edition Ferrari is an impressive book to have in your collection and would stand out in anyone’s library.