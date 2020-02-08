WIN: A Night Stay And Dinner Overlooking Beautiful Balluta Bay At The New Malta Marriott Is What We Need This Valentine’s Day

A luxurious hotel haven has opened its doors in the heart of bustling St. Julian’s. Its central location and unmatched views of iconic Balluta Bay make it the perfect vacation spot for locals and foreigners alike. Marriott International, one of the world’s largest hospitality groups, has opened its latest stunning hotel – and you have a chance to be one of the first people to enjoy it! Following a €30 million renovation, the newly, contemporary designed hotel, that now includes 25 Club Rooms, 29 Suites and a 150 square-metre Presidential Suite with views of the iconic Balluta Bay — is positioned to be a leading hotel choice for business travellers and leisure guests.

Malta Marriott has splendour written all over it, starting from their famously comfy pillows and furnishings to their breathtaking views of Balluta Bay…

Malta Marriott Hotel & Spa went all out to renovate the hotel’s interior, from the bedrooms to an entire floor dedicated to conference facilities and a fully-equipped spa and fitness centre. Let’s not forget about their five restaurants and three bars to choose from too. In order to celebrate the opening of their unique brand, Malta Marriott is offering two lucky people a night’s stay in one of its luxurious rooms as well as dinner at their new Mediterranean bar and restaurant, Atrio.

Atrio offers an array of exquisite dishes serving Mediterranean specialities, including seasonal al fresco dining on the hotel’s large terrace and a bubbling cocktail selection bound to impress you and your loved one.

There’s also Marketplace, the hotel’s main restaurant, which offers an exquisite daily breakfast (and soon a Sunday lunch buffet) prepared by an award-winning culinary team.

Housed within The Villa, a 19th-century palazzo adjacent to the hotel’s grounds, there’s Taro. This restaurant offers an elegant dining experience with a seasonal à la carte menu that takes full advantage of the freshest ingredients the Mediterranean has to offer.

Malta Marriott Hotel & Spa has gone through every little detail, from the decor to the finishing, to ensure that guests have a pleasant stay at their luxury hotel.