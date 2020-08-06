Check Out What’s Going Down At Café Del Mar After The Sun Sets

By the sea is where you want to be when the sun sets on a Maltese summer day. And it’s all the better when you’re joined with friends, family and a gorgeous view that is the definition of greatly Instagramable. Qawra’s Café del Mar is renowned for having one of the best sunset spots in Malta and to top it all off, the beach club hosts a great location to enjoy throughout the week, catering to everyone from jazz lovers to party people. If good music, better vibes and sunset porn is your thing then check out what’s going down at Café del Mar this summer season.

Spend some time by the pool at Café del Mar’s restaurant, where guests can indulge in the picturesque sunset while having dinner. The Executive Head Chef is Michael Farrugia is a crucial member of the Café Del Mar team offering a diverse menu of yummy dishes and VIP food menus. Over and above the food, a long list of alcoholic and non-alcoholic cocktails are available, not to mention their selection of champagnes and wines. Apart from dinner, guests can also enjoy a drink on those lush VIP sofas free of charge. Open from 7 pm onwards. One can also make an online reservation for dinner online, right here!

Jazz & Sushi Tuesdays It might only be the second day of the week, but jazz and sushi are more than enough to get us out on a Tuesday night. Not only is this the perfect combination of music and food but it comes with a guarantee of quality too. Renowned local jazz cat Nadine Axisa performs every Tuesday with her quartet while you dine on sushi and drink wine, either at the restaurant or on the brand new VIP sofas overlooking St. Paul’s Islands.

Midweek Aperitivo If jazz and sushi isn’t your thing then Midweek Aperitivo will be. Every Wednesday night, Café del Mar brings in a DJ and plants them right by the pool area for you to enjoy while snacking on some complimentary nibbles and sipping on an Aperol Spritz. It’s still all about good vibes with the DJ playing chill music on your hump day as you cool off. Those who come to dine can dine at the restaurant. Those who want to drink can drink on a sofa by the pool. Very picturesque.