Hey Malta, Which Magnum Are You? Find Out And You Could Win A Whole Pack Of Ice Cream

Summer in Malta is synonymous with two things: intense heat and fighting the sweat-fests that come with being outside with good old ice cream. One of Malta’s favourite chocolate-covered ice cream Magnum is here to remind you of their delectable flavours to keep you satisfied and indulge you these summer months. Because let’s face it, what better way is there to see yourself through summer than with a delish ice cream?

Magnum quiz alert! Because we all love delightfully random personality quizzes, Magnum has created a quiz to help you find out which ice cream you are! Besides igniting your sweet tooth, the ice cream quiz consists of 10 questions that you’ll need to answer according to your personality traits and taste preferences. Then, you’ll get to know which Magnum flavour from their iconic Classic Collection is destined for your taste buds.

The quiz will also give you a description of how your personality matches up with their cold delights on a stick because we all love reading about ourselves and ice cream. Where can I find it? Just head to Magnum Malta’s Facebook page, find the quiz tab at the top of their wall, click and begin! But that’s not all: Everyone who takes part in the quiz is given a chance to try to win a free pack of ice cream, delivered straight to their door!

Speaking of Magnum, this is a great time to introduce their two new flavours: Magnum Ruby and Magnum Salted Caramel and Glazed Almonds. First up: Magnum Ruby, a decadent, velvety white chocolate ice cream with raspberry sauce swirl and coated in cracking Ruby couverture chocolate. A completely new taste experience made with ruby cocoa beans, in other words, the ultimate luxury ice cream. And if you prefer something a little more elaborate, there’s the Salted Caramel and Glazed Almonds Magnum. Wrapped with caramel sauce swirl, cracking milk chocolate, and topped with almond pieces, biting into this baby is surely a cracking experience. One of the biggest chocolate innovations in 80 years!

So, look. Maybe big parties aren’t going to happen this summer. Maybe festas will remain cancelled and beaches will be our last true saviours (not that they ever weren’t). It’s time to get ready to be the biggest beach bum ever: grab your towel, your mates, sunblock, a good book and an ice-cold Magnum to bite into near the bright blue Mediterranean Sea. So maybe, while you’re aimlessly scrolling on your phone instead of reading that book like you said you would, you can try bag some free luxury ice cream with Magnum’s quiz. Just a suggestion.