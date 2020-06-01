Weekly Treats For Everyone: This Malta Based Company Set A New Standard For Employee Satisfaction

Working from home can be a challenging task, especially when you’re looking to keep yourself motivated when you’re stuck between a two by four-metre room. That’s why one Malta-based company is giving its employees a weekly treat to brighten their spirits. With workers across all of Malta’s industries growing uncertain as they start to feel the pinch, a little bit of attention from their employers can go a long way in a company’s bid to come out of this crisis unscathed. That’s why ever since 16th March, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit Malta, Betpoint Group has been sending a weekly delivery that includes tasty treats and workout tools to every single employee as they got accustomed to working from home.

Betpoint Group, a growing casino operator always looking to recruit, first roped in David Vella Trading, who delivered their homebound employees fruit and vegetable boxes that have impressive attention to detail. Lucky workers received different themed items each week, satisfying anyone’s favourite cravings, whether it be a hearty soup, a fresh smoothie, or a box celebrating everything local produce has to offer.

And just when you think you’re going to break your healthy streak and reach for any sugar you can find, Betpoint even got Flavours For Health on board to give out care packages. They provided a Goodie Box full of natural delicious snacks and treats and delivered them to all their employees around the island.

Ok… so eating healthy and keeping fit is great. But it’s also important to gorge a little, so they even gave out some easter eggs and figolli on Easter weekend. Sign me up.

In truth, a balanced diet will keep our minds focused when procrastination threatens to become the norm, but it’s just as important to keep your body moving, and Betpoint recognised that. They therefore reached out to Eurosport to deck their staff out with easy home work-out equipment to keep their bodies fighting fit, whether that’s with a yoga matt, skipping, or gym ball. With the summer season slightly opening up under the weight of new COVID-19 measures, it seems like Betpoint staff are going to be some of the few not fighting off a COVID-19 tummy. They even organise a professional gym instructor to give online classes together on Tuesdays and Thursdays every week.