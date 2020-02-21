WATCH: Żejtun’s Secondary School Gets €5 Million Upgrade To Teach Students Real-Life Skills

Żejtun’s secondary school has been around since the 1960s but it is about to get a proper upgrade with the aim of ensuring its students are taught skills which will be relevant to their future careers. Malta’s national school investment body, The Foundation for Tomorrow’s Schools, is dishing out €5 million to modernise the building, with each block getting a new floor. That’s a huge 2,500 square metres of extra space for students. The school will have extra classrooms as well as new labs for science subjects, home economics and ICT.

Crucially, new labs are also being built for vocational subjects which were recently added to school curricula. These labs, for subjects like hospitality, hairdressing and beauty care, media literacy, woodworking, and fashion and textiles, will be a hybrid between the traditional classroom and real-life workplace, providing a perfect opportunity for students to practice their newly acquired skills hands-on. Sports and recreation are also being taken seriously, with the school’s sports facilities and landscaped areas also being revamped.

Elsewhere, lifts will be installed to ensure the school is accessible to all students and classrooms will be equipped with air-conditioning and student lockers, all in all offering a more comfortable school experience.

This is all part of a €10 million investment by the Ministry for Education and Employment and the Foundation for Tomorrow’s Schools to set up labs for vocational subjects across Maltese and Gozitan secondary schools, extending and upgrading the schools themselves if needs be. The end result should be fully engaged students, excited to go to school and work on their passions, and ultimately a better trained workforce. Worthwhile? Absolutely. Share if you believe this massive investment is an amazing thing for Malta’s schools!

