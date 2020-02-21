WATCH: We All Smile In The Same Language, Here’s How One Company In Malta Is Celebrating Mother Tongue Day

It’s International Mother Tongue Day, which means a lot more in Malta than it does in most places.

Malta has become home to an incredible mix of nationalities that call this island home. Whether you’re from Buġibba or Belgrade, the island has become a melting pot of all nationalities who bring their own unique wonderful traditions and culture to the island.

While there are many things that differentiate us from one another, at the end of the day we all speak one language…

Betclic Group’s workforce is made up of people from over 19 nationalities so International Mother Tongue Day is a particularly important celebration for the iGaming company.

Betclic Group celebrated the day with a heartwarming video of their employees repeating the phrase ‘we all smile in the same language’ in their own respective mother tongue… and it’s the most wholesome thing ever.