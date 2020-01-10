WATCH: This Real Estate Agency Is Taking A Stand For Australia Fires And It’s Urging People In Malta To Take One Too

Families have been torn apart, forests have been burning and lives have been lost. Australia’s current bushfires have been the results of ferocious infernos that have ravaged the country since August and it’s time that we stood up and did something about it.

To kick things off, RE/MAX & Friends Foundation Malta is donating €5,000 to the NSW Rural Fire Service & Brigades and they’re now appealing to you to join in on the cause.

The RE/MAX team got together to create a video to raise awareness of the absolute devastation caused by Australian bushfires and to commend the brave men and women of the Fire Service that have been working around the clock to combat the bushfires. But they need your help.

RE/MAX employees took the time to create a short video encouraging you to help in any way possible…

…and every little bit makes a difference. This isn’t just a fight to save Australia, it’s a fight to save our dear planet which is being ravaged by a climate crisis.

The video speaks about how over half a billion animals have been affected by the rampant bushfires. Millions have been forced to evacuate the place they call home and 28 brave souls have been taken by the flames.