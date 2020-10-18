WATCH: Taħlita Perfetta! Migrants Talk About The Highs And Lows Of Living In Malta Over Their Favourite Homeland Cuisine

In a brand new series “Taħlita Perfetta”, Lovin Malta meets migrants over home-cooked food from their motherlands to talk about their personal stories and experiences living on the island.

If there exists one fool-proof way to connect to people, it’s through their stomachs. So really, what better way to learn and smash stigmas about migrants in Malta than through their favourite native food?

In this first episode, presenter Dorothy Falzon meets South African chef Apiwe, who has lived in Malta for a little over a year.

Dorothy and Apiwe indulge in South African classics like chakalaka and pap, pickled fish curry and sticky toffee pudding, all while talking about the highs and lows of his time here in Malta.

Taħlita Perfetta’s aim is to help dismantle prejudices against migrants living in Malta through talk and tastebuds – because humans have always bridged cultural gaps through food.

And with a little effort (and maybe some cooking skills), we can come to realise that what makes us different should be celebrated because ultimately it makes us stronger.

Think you know how we can smash barriers to integration in Malta? The Parliamentary Secretariat for Reforms, which sponsored this video, has launched a public consultation process in the run-up to its formulation of an anti-racism action plan.

You can get in touch and help build Malta’s anti-racism plan over here and here.

In the meantime, here’s how you can make Apiwe’s Malayan pickled fish curry and sticky pudding:

½ cup vegetable oil for frying

3 pounds cod fillets, cut into 2 to 3 ounce portions

salt to taste

2 large onions, peeled and sliced into rings

2 cloves garlic, chopped

whole black peppercorns

4 teaspoons allspice berries

3 bay leaves

1 red chilli pepper, seeded and sliced lengthwise

2 cups red wine vinegar

½ cup water

½ cup packed brown sugar, or to taste

2 tablespoons curry powder

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons ground coriander

Malva pudding

6 1⁄2 ounces sugar (3/4 cup, 200 ml, or 180 g)

2 large eggs

1 tablespoon apricot jam

5 ounces all-purpose flour (150 g)

1 teaspoon baking soda

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon butter (a generous tablespoon)

1 teaspoon vinegar

1⁄3 cup milk

For the sauce

3⁄4 cup fresh cream (200 ml)

3 1⁄2 ounces butter (100 g)

3 -5 ounces sugar (90 – 150 g)

1⁄3 cup hot water (90 ml)

2 teaspoons vanilla essence

Think you know how Malta can beat racism? Get in touch here