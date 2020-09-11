Team Leanne! Malta’s Fitness Champ Just Launched An Online Community All About Loving Yourself

Lockdown truly served to highlight everyone’s particular area of expertise. Some took to the kitchen to become top-notch pastry chefs, whilst others stocked up on books to turn into self-made academics. Personal trainer Leanne Bartolo, however, took it upon herself to transform her gym into a full-on video studio and share a flurry of free online workouts – and now she’s launched an entire website dedicated to getting you into shape.

With the launch of her new website – www.teamleanne.com – Leanne’s looking to broaden her fitness horizons and attract more and more people to her fitness community. This brand spanking new website’s perfect if you’ve heard of Leanne but aren’t quite sure what it is that she does. Her mission’s broken down into three main keywords – Inspiration, Structure, and Results. Now we could go on about how great Leanne’s training programmes are – but we’ll let a couple of her clients vouch for her service.

Got you interested in joining #TeamLeanne? Well, you’re practically seconds away from becoming part of this awesome fitness team. Simply visit #TeamLeanne’s website and fill out a quick and easy subscription form. Simply enter your name and email and bam – you’re entitled to a whole range of #TeamLeanne exclusive benefits.

There are so many perks they practically warrant their own article, but we’ll try our best to go through each and every one of them. Upon joining #TeamLeanne, you’ll be set to receive exclusive workouts, recipes and tips via email as well as exclusive deals on Leanne’s favourite gear, products and treatments. But that’s far from all. #TeamLeanne members are also entitled to professional advice and inspiration to kickstart their own transformation and are granted full access to the #TeamLeanne Facebook group – nice! This group provides members with some much-needed support to stick to their goals and commit to their transformation.

Tired of committing to the same old workout routine? Leanne has taken it upon herself to organise a number of challenges – the first of which kicks off on Saturday, 12th September – to make working out fun, manageable, and extremely effective. All of Leanne’s challenges are made available to members of #TeamLeanne. This first challenge is called ‘6 Weeks Strong’, and as its name suggests, consists of six full weeks of fitness and nutrition coaching helping you build lean muscle and tone up. The ‘6 Weeks Strong’ challenge was founded after some of Leanne’s clients grew tired of committing to cardio, weight-loss, and carb-restricting challenges without feeling stronger – so Leanne created this tailor-made programme which suits all of her clients’ needs.