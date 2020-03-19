Free Data For Malta’s Heroes And Child Entertainment For All Families: Vodafone Steps Up COVID-19 Initiatives

As each and every one of us continues to have aspects of our lives disrupted by strict measures in the face of COVID-19’s global spread, Vodafone is making sure Malta retains its most vital connections now more than ever. “With the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the essential preventive measures being taken in response to it, the importance of remaining connected for both individuals and businesses has been thrown further into relief,” outgoing Vodafone Malta CEO Sonia Hernandez said. To further prove this and provide support for those most in need, the company announced a number of measures that will definitely be warmly welcomed during these tough times.

1. Customers who have been stranded in high-risk countries have been given free data, minutes and credit For any customers who have found themselves stuck in any country which was defined as high-risk by local health authorities last Friday, Vodafone Malta is providing free data, minutes and credit to make sure they can constantly keep in touch with their loved ones back on the rock.

2. Every family – regardless of service provider – is being offered three free months of child entertainment Yes, that’s right! Seeing as a lot of families are going to be getting way more indoors time, Vodafone Malta is providing every single family on the island three months of free access to Azoomee. Azoomee is an application that provides safe entertainment for children through games, TV series and education content that will engage children during these tough (and rather boring) times. Whatever service provider you have, if you’re in Malta and you’ve kids you need to entertain, you can access Azoomee for free and start your three months by clicking right here!

3. Free data to the heroic people guiding us through this Nurses, doctors, healthcare professionals, the Police Force, the Armed Forces and the Civil Protection Department will all be given free data and minutes throughout the month of April. These are the people the islands are looking up to on a daily basis, and Vodafone Malta felt it was only natural “to support the sterling effort of the country’s dedicated healthcare workers and law enforcement officers” with this awesome initiatives.

Beyond all that, Vodafone Malta has also taken a number of precautionary measures to keep both its customers and staff safe Keeping people entertained is one thing, but you can’t forget to keep them safe at the same time. Closely monitoring the latest guidance being given by both local health authorities and the WHO, Vodafone Malta implemented self-quarantine measures for employees returning from abroad as early as the 24th of February, but more changes were put into place as the situation escalated in the last days. A dedicated Health & Safety Team – a part of a broader Crisis Management Team – has been closely monitoring the situation and guiding the way forward. The majority of Vodafone Malta’s 350-strong workforce, for example, has been asked to work from home, restricting face-to-face external meetings and intensifying its already-in-place remote working. Meanwhile, the island’s Vodafone outlets have been equipped with masks and hand sanitisers, with surfaces being cleaned and disinfected regularly, and customers are being asked to keep a distance of at least one metre from counters. On top of all that, the opening hours of some of the stores have been modified, with new opening times being available on Vodafone Malta’s website.