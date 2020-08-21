Planning A Trip From Malta To Sicily This September? Here’s How You Can (Still) Do It Safely

If you’re planning a quick trip to Sicily, we’re here to put your mind at rest by letting you know that you’re going to have a safe and secure journey. Virtu Ferries continues to operate its daily catamaran services from Malta to Sicily but with a whole new heightened sense of security in light of everything that’s going on. And once you’ve had a look at everything they’ve put in place, you’re going to want to book your trip to Sicily ASAP. Virtu Ferries has ensured that health and safety take utmost priority from the moment you book to the second you disembark on the other side of the Mediterranean.

1. Booking your ticket It all begins with the booking and ticketing system which is all online and contactless to ensure minimal contact with others. You can even pass through the terminal without interacting with a single soul…

2. The terminal When it does come to interacting with staff at the terminal, everyone will be wearing appropriate protective equipment, hand sanitisers will be provided and temperatures checked. There are also plenty of markings on the floor and around the terminal to remind you where to stand and what to do to ensure social distancing is kept.

And Virtu Ferries is taking safety so seriously that it won’t allow anyone with a high temperature to enter the terminal, period.

3. The catamaran Virtu Ferries’ catamaran is secure through and through. In keeping with social distancing protocols, the catamaran service has created a whole system of seating onboard, colour-coded to ensure that everyone remains a safe distance apart while also being comfortable.

Families can stick together while those travelling in lesser groups can split up and enjoy the one-hour ride in peace and quiet.

4. The restaurant and cafe The same applies to bars, restaurants and shops too, which have been modified in a way to ensure maximum safety and social distancing. You can pick up all the alcohol, candy and snacks you want knowing that you’re in good hands!

5. The sanitising The catamaran service ensures that a full disinfecting of the whole ship is done after every single trip. As such, you know that you’re hopping on a ship that is spick and span!

More importantly, they’ve been keeping up to date with the latest COVID-19 regulations and are ready to adapt to new measures, precautions and advice the moment it’s made public, so that you can have a safe and secure journey. Virtu Ferries recommend that you take a negative swab result valid for 72 hours with you as the Sicilian health authorities might ask you to take a swab test during your stay. You will also need to leave your contact details but apart from that, you’re free to explore the wonderful island.

Virtu Ferries have also rolled out some end of summer offers to make your holiday that little bit better

???? Bid farewell to Summer 2020 with a September trip to Sicily. Special offers on day trips and longer stays. ✔️ 1 child… Posted by Virtu Ferries Ltd. on Friday, 14 August 2020