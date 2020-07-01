WIN: Sicily Summers Are Back And Virtu Ferries Have Some Great New Offers For Malta’s Families 

Summer season is in full swing and a trip to Sicily beckons. Malta’s borders reopen for the first time in over three months this 1st July and we can’t wait to quench our thirst for wanderlust. However, we shouldn’t forget that the COVID-19 pandemic is still around, and we all want to make sure that when we do travel with our families and loved ones, we’re travelling in a safe way. That’s why Sicily is the ideal vacation destination for a quick weekend getaway and Virtu Ferries are making the trip all the more enticing.

The catamaran service is up and running and they’ve got some offers for the summer season that sound too good to be true. For July and August, one-day return travel will cost just €99 between Tuesday and Thursday. If you’re planning to spend the long weekend (from Thursday to Monday) it will only cost you €119 per person, €79 per bike and €135 per vehicle.

And the offer extends to September too… Yes, it’s going to be a long summer and we totally deserve it after all we’ve been through. Offers will continue through the month of September and at even cheaper prices. A one-day return ticket will cost you just €92 and a long weekend just €99. A quick vacay is what everyone is dreaming about right now but it’s so much more worth it when the whole family is involved.

And Virtu Ferries has you covered on that front too, by providing their services free of charge to children. But what they are offering is more than just some summer deal steals. They’re offering one of the safest modes of transport in light of the COVID-19 pandemic with over 20 new safety rules and measures implemented from the very moment you step onboard. In fact, Virtu Ferries are going above and beyond what’s required by imposing more measures than what’s mandatory in an effort to put the health and safety of its passengers first, always.

Cefalù, Sicily

One such example of the new measures implemented is the decision taken to make 40% of its seating capacity unavailable for the foreseeable future so that everyone onboard has sufficient space to stay socially distanced. WIN: Make your post-COVID-19 vacay dream come true and win two passenger tickets with Virtu Ferries! All you have to do is tag someone you’d take to Sicily this summer in the comment section of this Facebook post and sit tight… because you might just win. A holiday to Sicily is what we need right now and you might just be able to do that on the house.