Corona-Induced Cravings? This Beloved Rabat Joint Will Deliver Pizzas And Burgers To Your Door
One great way to ease your Coronavirus-related nerves and to enjoy your time in isolation is to dig into some warm, comfort food.
A full belly is worth a lot in times of stress and Rabat’s Veduta is here to make sure you get through all this stress-free and well-fed.
The beloved Rabat restaurant is dedicated to feeding the population of Malta during these dark times. That’s why it’s keeping its doors open for take-away and delivery so that you can enjoy some of their best menu items from the comfort of your lovely abode.
From crunchy chicken burgers to quattro formaggi, Veduta is taking this time to serve pizzas and burgers only… because really, what else would you want to eat when you’re forced to be stuck inside?
It’s all about good quality and genuine food, and their delectable pizza menu includes the traditional Maltese classic, not to mention their house special, Il-Veduta…
Meanwhile, their burgers are so good that they’ll make your tummy rumble
Items like the Crunchy Chicken Burger and the Black Angus Beef Burger are worth driving across the whole of Malta for… but now, they’ll drive across the island for you themselves!
Let’s not forget about the young ones too.
Veduta is also serving Mini Pizza Margherita with cocktail sausages for children so that they too can enjoy some good quality food while in self-quarantine.
Veduta offers the options of takeaway for everyone, but if you live in or near Rabat, you’re in luck.
Delivery within a six-kilometre radius of Veduta will actually be absolutely free! How’s that for a bonus heartwarmer?
Apart from deliveries, Veduta offers Take-Away and you can call on 21454666 to make your order and collect personally. This service is also available between 11am to 3pm, and 6 pm to 10 pm. Deliveries and take-aways are possible because the restaurant is currently closed due to the Public Health Act.
Don’t worry about what you’re going to eat. Let Veduta take care of that. Instead, stay at home, be safe and eagerly await that fresh delivery to knock on your door.
Call now on +356 2145 4666 or order online and spare your stomach from rumbling by sinking your teeth into some genuinely good and hearty food!