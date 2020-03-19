Corona-Induced Cravings? This Beloved Rabat Joint Will Deliver Pizzas And Burgers To Your Door

One great way to ease your Coronavirus-related nerves and to enjoy your time in isolation is to dig into some warm, comfort food.

A full belly is worth a lot in times of stress and Rabat’s Veduta is here to make sure you get through all this stress-free and well-fed.

The beloved Rabat restaurant is dedicated to feeding the population of Malta during these dark times. That’s why it’s keeping its doors open for take-away and delivery so that you can enjoy some of their best menu items from the comfort of your lovely abode.

From crunchy chicken burgers to quattro formaggi, Veduta is taking this time to serve pizzas and burgers only… because really, what else would you want to eat when you’re forced to be stuck inside?

It’s all about good quality and genuine food, and their delectable pizza menu includes the traditional Maltese classic, not to mention their house special, Il-Veduta…