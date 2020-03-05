WIN: Experience The Valletta Waterfront’s Facelift And It Could Be The First Step To Your Cruise Holiday

Dining, shopping, offices and leisure. Valletta Waterfront continues to be the perfect mix of history and modern day, from its architecture to its image, and now the beloved harbour hub is getting a makeover that will make it the perfect hangout spot for years to come. Summer is around the corner and, with this in mind, custom canopy structures are being installed along the front to provide some crucial shade for your outings.

The Valletta Waterfront is a historic site and one look at the 18th-century Baroque warehouses stretched across the water’s edge will perfectly tell you that. In an effort to stay true to Malta’s proud past, Valletta Cruise Port has committed to placing the canopy structure in a way that respects the historic fabric of the area and blends in with the surrounding architecture, almost as if they were built by Grand Master Pinto himself.

“Over the last years, together with our projects team, our architects and our catering tenants, we have worked on developing a solution which addresses the practical needs of an outdoor destination, whilst respecting the historic and aesthetic values of our destination,” said Stephen Xuereb, CEO at Valletta Cruise Port. “Our focus remains to deliver a quality experience for all our patrons.” The good news is that the €2 million project is already well on its way and should be completed by Easter with the first phase nearing completion. The better news is that you can still savour the various cuisines on offer! And if you do, you have a chance to win a week-long holiday. That’s right; shop or dine at the Valletta Waterfront throughout March and April to get a chance to win a seven-night Malta to Malta cruise for two! For every €20 spent at any Valletta Waterfront outlet, you’ll receive a ticket to enter the competition by answering the simple question on it. Just fill in your details, drop it in the draw box and wait to hear back to see if you won… it’s really just that simple.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. The Waterfront may be centuries old, but it’s the perfect place for young kids to have some fun too. On Saturday evenings, Sunday lunchtime and public holidays, free entertainment is provided for your kids so that you can enjoy the day shopping, dining and wining your worries away knowing that your child is having the time of their life as well. We’re talking about face painting, crafts and games, puppets shows and even bouncy castles… basically children’s paradise (and mine too).