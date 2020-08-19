After This Weekend’s Champions League Double-Shocker, Can Malta Guess What’s Next For The UEFA Semi-Finals?

It was a weekend of shocks and upsets in the football world resulting in what is set to be an exhilarating and unpredictable matchup in the Champions League semi-final. After dismantling Barcelona 8-2, Bayern Munich emerged as the strongest team to capture the prestigious title…

…but they’ll have to jump over a number of tricky hurdles to get there, and there’s a chance they could end up short. They’ll be met by underdogs Olympique Lyonnais who pulled off one of the biggest upsets in August football, triumphing over Manchester City in a nail-biting 3-1 win.

And Lyon is banking on a miracle after the Bayern side butchered Barcelona. The last time the two teams met was, in fact, at a Champions League semi-finals… with Bayern winning 4-0 on aggregate. What tricks do Rudi Garcia, Memphis Depay and the rest of the French boys have come Wednesday night? Or is Thomas Müller’s Bayern squad set up for another massacre session?

It all comes down this Wednesday and if you think you have a hunch on who’s going to win, score, foul or get fouled then it’s time to put your money where your mouth is. Locally-based betting company Meridianbet has the odds to go with your pick and they’ve got a killer promotion on the side too.