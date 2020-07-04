Two For One! This St.Paul’s Bay Hotel Is Offering Free Rooms To All Its Guests

Summer’s officially here: it’s hot AF and getting sweaty in the streets, but one of St.Paul’s Bay’s coolest hotels is rolling out an incredible offer to help you take care of the heat. Pebbles Resort St.Paul’s Bay is all about high-quality amenities, good vibes and great food and drinks – and they want you to take advantage of all of that. Head to Pebbles hotel and book a room for €100 – and you’ll be given €100 credit to spend on food and drinks in any of the five awesome associate restaurants and poolside bars they’ve got. Talk about a win win situation. Not only that, but you can use your €100 government vouchers to get in on this deal!

That’s right – you’re pretty much getting a double room in the hotel, with access to the jacuzzi, indoor and outdoor pool, sunbeds and gym, while eating your way through €100 worth of tasty treats and your favourite beverages.

You can feast your way through five delicious locations with your €100 credit. Hit up any of the following restaurants and poolside areas to take your extended break to the next level…

Get your Asian fix sorted at MedAsia Lounge.

Or hit up Il-Malti Restaurant if you want to keep things local and delicious.

There’s the buffet at Flavours Restaurant for the big-eaters…

…or even The Anchor Pub if you want to live your best British life.

To be honest though, spending three days straight eating and drinking by the Pebbles Pool Bar doesn’t sound too bad either.

The hotel itself is the perfect place for a midsummer getaway with that special someone (or someones!) You’ll be right in the middle of St.Paul’s Bay with your own air-conditioned room and €100 to spend on food and drink – so honestly, what’s not to love?

Three different offers are available for you to choose from: WEEKEND OFFER: Friday to Sunday – €100 per person to be spent on food and beverages (Minimum two people in double room) WEEKDAY OFFER: Any three weekdays – €100 per person to be spent on food and beverages (Minimum two people in double room) WEEK OFFER: Seven nights – €275 per person to be spent on food and beverages (Minimum two people in double room) Once you check-in and pay you’ll be given the €100 credit to be used as you wish.