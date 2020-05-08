Looking For Authentic Turkish Treats In Malta? This Kebab Joint Is Delivering Throughout The Nation
One of the newest kebab masters on the island has rolled out a fast and efficient delivery service in Malta – and it’s your ticket to delicious Turkish cuisine right at home.
Kebab Factory is taking proper Turkish dishes to the next level, and people are loving it – but how couldn’t they, seeing that everything is handmade with love in the restaurant?
That’s right – not only does Kebab Factory whip up some of the tastiest doner kebabs, wraps, burgers and grilled dishes on the island, but they also manufacture the products.
Talk about fresh and high-quality…
… and mouthwatering.
Their Turkish chef and cooks specialise in Turkish foods, bringing an incredible range of authentic dishes from the Levant to your kitchen.
You’ve tried pizza… but have you ever tried pide?
Our Pides in the making… ???????????? You know you want to get out of work and run to them. Just do it. ????
And just check out this glorious breakfast of champions.
Hangovers don’t stand a chance. ???? We have breakfast. We have aaaall the breakfast. ????????
The fact that everything is made in-house means you can be assured that you are getting what you are ordering.
And their chefs love to experiment and roll out new items – just check out their latest great addition to the menu, the Chubby Doner.
Besides the focus on food quality, Kebab Factory keep the health and safety of their customers and staff as their main priority.
In these challenging times, they’ve added a series of cleansing procedures, including thorough cleanings of their workspace, multiple times throughout the day, to ensure they serve the best and safest meal they can.
Kebab Factory are located in Mellieħa, Msida and Qawra – but they offer free delivery throughout Malta when ordering through their website.
You can also contact them by calling or WhatsApping them on 77580013 for their Qawra outlet or on 77481814 for their Msida outlet.
You can also find Kebab Factory on Bolt Food, Time To Eat, Delivify, Malta and soon Wolt.
So what are you waiting for? The only question you’ve got to think about is: do you want some honey-drizzled kadayif for dessert?